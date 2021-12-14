Ahmedabad University Launches Diploma in Literary Translation to Upskill Students, Translators

Ahmedabad University has collaborated with the Delhi-based JCB Literature Foundation (JCBLF) to groom and mentor students and existing translators in the literary translation segment. The university has signed into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JCBLF in this regard.

The diploma course in literary translation will be offered to the interested students from the next academic session 2022-23 by the university. The course aims to enhance the skills of the existing translators and update them with the latest skills including publishing, advertising, and editorial work. As many as 10 scholarships will also be granted to selected candidates.

“This course will focus on enhancing the skills of existing translators to better prepare them for publishing, advertising and editorial industries through workshops, mentored bilingual engagements, and courses covering the history and theory of translation; and through facilitating opportunities for interaction with publishers. This new initiative has generous support from JCBLF through 10 full scholarships for those taking the course," reads the official notice.

The diploma course in literary translation will be offered by the Centre for Learning Futures at Ahmedabad University from 2022-23. Tejaswini Niranjana, Professor of Humanities and Languages, School of Arts and Sciences, Ahmedabad University, will be responsible for designing and implementing the course.

The MoU between Ahmedabad University and JCBLF was signed by B M Shah, Registrar, Ahmedabad University, and Meghna Verma, Head of Operations, JCBLF. As part of the MoU, JCBLF will support fieldwork activities and enhance the library resources at Ahmedabad University.

Several institutes and organisations have been coming up with similar short-term courses to upskill candidates. According to a recent survey by Aspire Circle, around 18 million Indians will be required to change occupations by 2030 thus underlining the need for reskilling and upskilling.

