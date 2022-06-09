AI, Data Analytics & Beyond, AICTE Aims to Train 1 Crore Students in New-age Skills

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Miles Education (MilesOne), Futurense and AICTE jointly have launched an upskilling course students in technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Block Chain, Data Analytics, Cyber Security and many more. Through the course the two institutions aims to to create a digital workforce of 1 crore students in India.

To realize this ambition, Miles Education will integrate its technology-powered industrystudent interface app, MilesOne, and offer free live workshops by industry experts thereby upskilling more than 50,000 students every quarter leading to upskilling more than 2,00,000 students in a year. Futurense, will offer more than 1,00,000 free certifications & 5000 plus virtual projects & internship opportunities in Data Engineering, Data Science, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence, and more, claimed the institute.

Through the course the two institutions aims to to create a digital workforce of 1 crore students in India. The ‘Digital Skilling’ initiative was launched by . Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt of India, in New Delhi this week.

“Democratizing digital education is possible if the information is made accessible to students in their native language, the learning outcome can be unimaginable. A blend of culture and technology can create resilience to future challenges. To make India a complete digitally skilled economy, we need to de-commercialize digital education and make it more accessible for all, in other words, make digital education a mass movement in India, said," Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt of India.

Dr. Buddha Chandrashekar, Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE, added, Digital skills are augmenting at an unprecedented speed and students across levels need this fuel for a long career mileage. He lamented that the supply-demand skill gap rate comes to 21.1 per cent where reskilling becomes the need of the hour. “I firmly believe that the NEP policy is a game-changer to make India a frontline digital economy to produce millions of top skilled labor talent. I am indebted to corporates and EdTech’s who under the digital skilling initiative are creating opportunities to empower one crore digital workforce in the next six months," he said.

