AIBE 16 Result Rechecking Portal Open till Feb14

Days after the announcement of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE), the exam administering body, is allowing candidates who could not clear their exam to get their AIBE 16 answer sheets rechecked. The AIBE has opened the window for rechecking of the AIBE-XVI papers whose result was declared on February 3.

Those who want to get their papers rechecked can apply online through the official website of AIBE at https://allindiabarexamination.com/. The last date to apply for the re-checking is February 14.

To get their paper rechecked a candidate has to book a time slot and visit the Bar Council of India premises as per the schedule allotted. Candidates will be informed about the schedule once the Bar Council receives their applications.

It must be noted that candidates will not be given a photocopy of their answer sheet and answer key under any circumstances. Moreover, only those candidates are eligible for the re-checking who received their result as ‘Fail’.

AIBE 16 Result Rechecking: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of All India Bar Examination.

Step 2: Look for the notification of ‘Re-checking request for AIBE-XVI’.

Step 3: Now, select ‘click here’ in the notification and proceed to apply.

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where you are required to enter your Roll no. for the examination.

Step 5: Once you have entered the roll number, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. This OTP will be used for logging in.

Step 6: After logging in, candidates will have to pay a re-checking fee of Rs 200.

Step 7: Once the request for the re-checking has been successfully made, the candidate will be informed about their re-checking result within 7 working days.

The AIBE-16 exam 2021 was conducted on October 31, 2021, and its result was announced on its official website on February 3. The objective of the exam is to examine an advocate’s capability to practice the profession of law in India.

