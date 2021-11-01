AIBE 16th Answer Key Released: How to Raise Objections, Result Date

All India Bar Examination’s (AIBE) 16th exam was conducted on October 31. The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the AIBE answer key 2021 for all sets on the official website today. Candidates can check the answer key at allindiabarexamination.com.

Along with the answer key, BCI has also published AIBE question papers for sets A, B, C, and D. In case a candidate finds any discrepancies, BCI permits them to raise objections on AIBE 2021 answer key. They can file the objections on the answer key for their respective question paper set. The council will consider the objections raised on the preliminary key and release a clarification. Later, a revised answer key for AIBE (16) 2021 will be released.

>AIBE Answer Key 2021: How to download

Follow these simple steps to download the answer key:

Step 1: Open the official website of AIBE

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link reading - ‘Click Here AIBE-XVI Answer Key’

Step 3: View the PDF for AIBE XVI answer key and the question paper for your set

Step 4: Download AIBE answer key and go through it. Check if any wrong answer is mentioned against any question.

>AIBE Answer Key 2021: How to raise objections

If candidates want to raise objections regarding wrong answers in the answer key, they are required to write an email to objectionsaibe11@gmail.com. This is how the errors should be mentioned in the mail: just mention the wrong answers, options, or questions. Do not state any correct option against any question.

>AIBE Answer Key 2021: Result date

Once, the discrepancies will be solved, the Bar Council will release a final key for AIBE mentioning the corrections if there are any. The AIBE XV results will be based on the final key. Once the final key is released, BCI will announce the results thereafter. To pass the AIBE exam, the general category students have to score 40 per cent marks, while the SC and ST category students have to get 35 per cent marks.

