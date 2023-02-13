The Bar Council of India has opened the objection window against the All India Bar Examination XVII answer key today, February 13. Candidates can raise their objections till February 20 up to 11:59 pm at allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 17 exam was conducted on February 5 (Sunday).

“Dear Candidates, Raise your objections for AIBE XVII at https://assessment.cbtexams.in/OFOT/PS/Account/Login (Objection Window open till 20th Feb 2023 23:59 HRS)," reads the official notice.

Soon after the conclusion of the All India Bar exam, BCI uploaded the answer key for English SET A, SET B, SET C, and SET D, but it was taken down on February 6. The Council has not given any explanation so far for the move. On February 9, a revised answer key was released. Once all the necessary changes to the answer key are made, BCI will publish a final answer key on the official website.

AIBE XVII answer key: How to raise objections

Step 1: Go to BCI’s official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the official page, search and click on the objection window link

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Then select the question number you want to challenge.

Step 5: Review the answer and submit the objection on the portal.

This year, the AIBE XVII was held in a pen-paper-based mode. To qualify for the exam, candidates need to score a minimum of 40 per cent marks. The AIBE 17 final result is expected to release after February 20.

The All India Bar Examination is a mandatory test for law graduates in order to practice law in India. Those who appear and pass (scoring a minimum of 40 per cent in the AIBE) are awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP) by the Bar Council of India (BCI) enabling them to practice law across the country.

