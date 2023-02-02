The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the admit card for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 17 / XVII today, February 2. Candidates who registered for the exam can download the AIBE 17 admit card 2023 by visiting the official websites at allindiabarexamination.com or barcouncilofindia.org.

Applicants who have paid the application fee can download their admit card for AIBE 17. “Dear AIBE XVII applicant, your admit card is live on the site and you can download it from there. You will also get your admit card over your registered email by 2 PM today," reads a notice on the main page.

Candidates need to log in using their registration number and password to access and download the AIBE 17 admit card. The All India Bar Examination hall ticket will mention details such as name, roll number, exam date and time, exam centre name and address, exam day instructions, and other important details.

The AIBE 17 admit card was scheduled to be released on January 30 but it got postponed for another two days. As per the schedule, the AIBE 17 exam will be conducted in offline mode on February 5.

AIBE XVII Admit Card: Here’s how to download?

Step 1: Go to the official websites at allindiabarexamination.com or barcouncilofindia.org

Step 2: Look for and click on the AIBE XVII 2023 admit card link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter all the necessary credentials (registration number and password) on the portal that appears and click on submit.

Step 4: The AIBE 17 admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the AIBE XVII 2023 admit card

Step 6: Keep a printout of the hall ticket and carry it on exam day.

Here’s the direct URL to download admit card for AIBE XVII Exam: https://register.cbtexams.in/bci/admitcard/

On the day of the AIBE 17 exam, candidates are advised to carry a hard copy of the admit card along with a valid ID proof such as a passport or driver’s licence, enrollment slip and advocate enrollment ID with State Bar Council.

The All India Bar Examination is a national-level certification test. Qualifying for this exam makes law graduates eligible for practicing in courts across India. For more updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AIBE on a regular basis.

