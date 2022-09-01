AICTE, Adobe to Train Over 75,000 Educators With Digital Literacy Skills

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has signed a partnership agreement with Adobe to accelerate digital creativity skills across the country. The partnership aims to empower over 75,000 faculty in 10,000 colleges and universities over the next two years with access to Adobe Express.

Under the agreement, Adobe will offer courses and expertise for upskilling educators, and integrate digital creativity into the curriculum, to better prepare students with the essential creative and digital literacy skills needed to thrive in today’s digital-first world.

“Students are learning and expressing themselves in incredibly creative ways. Adobe Express is a new web and mobile-based app that makes it easy for everyone, independent of skill level, to create and communicate their ideas through great design. With thousands of templates customized for education, Adobe Express helps teachers facilitate more engaging instruction, while giving students helpful starting points to create and share everything from science fair posters to infographics, presentations, videos and much more," reads the press release by the computer software company.

Advertisement

The agreement was signed in commemoration of 75 years of an independent and progressive India, in the presence of Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE and Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe India.

Read | Applications Open for Delhi’s Virtual School, to Offer Classes from 9-12, Coaching for NEET, JEE, CUET

Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, Ministry of Education, Government of India, said, “In a world that’s increasingly running on digital, there is a growing need for skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling across the entire educational spectrum. The government has been focused on spreading digital literacy and creating a future ready workforce, and is pleased to announce AICTE’s partnership with Adobe to help educators and students across the country learn and use the latest digital creative tools for long term success."

Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe India, said, “To make India the skill capital of the world, fostering digital and creativity skills is key. Adobe is the leader in creativity - a critical skill for the future workforce. Through our collaboration with AICTE, we intend to double down on building a strong skilling ecosystem in the country and empower educators and students with new age skills to thrive in the post pandemic digital first world."

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here