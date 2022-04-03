AICTE Announces 1 Lakh Internship to Create 'Skilled Workforce'

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced more than one lakh internship opportunities for interested students. It would be provided by companies like Salesforce, CISCO, Mahatma Gandhi National Council for Rural Education (MGNCRE) and RSB Transmission India Limited. This is being done to “create a skilled workforce," says the council. The announcement was made by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on March 31 in Shastri Bhavan.

In this regard, the AICTE has created an internship portal — internship.aicte-india.org, “to facilitate the students in getting suitable internship opportunities for integrating classroom knowledge and theory with practical application," claimed the press release by AICTE.

Launching the internship scheme, Pradhan commented, “I must take this opportunity to congratulate the companies for contributing to nation-building. It is commendable that they have taken the responsibility of training college-going engineering and humanities students. We would like to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio from 27 per cent to 65 per cent. I am happy that the wheels of the chariot of the National Educational policy 2020 have started rolling with the launch of this programme. Every matured economy needs a skilled workforce. In this year’s budget, a lot of emphasis has been put on creating and I think such programmes will help in creating a skilled workforce."

“It is very exciting that we are signing of one lakh internship opportunities. There is a common link here with all these companies. Salesforce does customer relationships, and all our students must learn it. Cisco is in the business of networking and cyber security. Networking and customer relationships are powerful tools for generating employment and entrepreneurship. The third is transmission (RSB) that we apply in rural India with MGNCRE to make our villages self-sufficient and drive the economy. I hope all get benefits from this platform and I would also urge companies to increase internship opportunities on a YOY basis," AICTE chairman, Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe said.

