AICTE Invites Application for its Faculty Development Programme, All You Need to Know

AICTE‘s Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy has opened registrations for its Faculty Development Programmes (FDP). Candidates can apply by May 9. The objective of the programme is to give the faculty members a sound domain knowledge and associated skills of the subject, understanding their roles and also their professional development.

There are three different types of faculty development programmes under ATAL -basic ATAL FDP, advance ATAL FDP and institutional building — leadership for academic excellence in higher education institutes. Also known a Continuous Professional Development Programmes (CPDP), a participant can attend a maximum of four FDPs or CPDPs, which includes two basic and two advance ATAL FDPs in 2022-2023. The sessions will be held in the hybrid mode. It will be held during May 2022 to March 2023.

“All the higher educational institutions and its affiliated colleges/institutions are requested to take active participation in implementing redesigned ATAL FDPs, engaging faculty members to learn new domains, pedagogy and apply the knowledge and encourage the faculty to apply for ATAL FDPs. The portal is open up to 9th May, 2022," AICTE said.

Who Can Apply?

The faculty members of AICTE approved institutions, research scholars, PG scholars, participants from government, MoE, AICTE, UGC, bureaucrats, technicians, participants from industry, CBSE teachers, and staff of

host institutions (not more than 10 per cent).

For candidates to obtain a certificate, a minimum of 80 per cent attendance and 70 per cent marks in assessment are mandatory. Besides, candidates will also have to submit feedback of attended FDP to receive the certificate.

What will be taught?

The basic ATAL FDP course will include core subject area domain knowledge, lab practical, research work, related pedagogical approaches including technology integration and comprehensive assessment. This along with four mandatory sessions, one each on NEP 2020 implementation, Indian values and ethos, classroom conduct and behaviour, life skills such as time and stress management and research methodology. For the advanced level, small groups will be formed by the coordinator and for institutional building, a collaboration will done with training institutes such as ASCI, British Council, etc.

A maximum of 50 participants and minimum of 30 are allowed to attend FDP, however, MoE, AICTE and UGC officials may be allowed to attend over and above 50. It is advisable to keep a waitlist of participants in case some approved participants drop at the last moment., said AICTE. The ATAL FDPs are completely free for participants.

