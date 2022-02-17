AICTE Invites Applications for 5000 Internship Positions, Graduates Can Apply

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited applications from students for a virtual internship program on Machine Learning. Candidates can apply online through the official website of AICTE. The last date to submit applications is February 23. Candidates can apply for a total of 5000 internship openings.

>AICTE Internship: Eligibility Criteria

>Education: As per the eligibility criteria, the candidate must be currently pursuing BE, B.Tech, ME, M.tech, MCS or Diploma in any Engineering or Polytechnic institutions that are members of EduSkills. However, students from any branch and any year with relevant skills and interests can apply for the two-month internship program.

>AICTE Internship: How to apply?

Step – 1. Visit the official website of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) - https://www.aicte-india.org/

Step – 2. Now click on the internship tab and look for ‘AI – ML Virtual Internship Program.’

Step – 3. Click on the program and hit on ‘Apply Now’.

Step – 4. Next, register yourself by filling in basic details or log in as a student if already registered.

Step – 5. Complete the application form by filling in the required information.

Step – 6. Save the application form for future use.

Once the candidates have registered themselves through the website, a list of selected candidates will be made and sent to the concerned institute authorities. Shortlisted candidates will be then enrolled on AWS Academy portal and will be given course access.

Candidates will be required to complete the course within four weeks by giving online assessments after which they will be assigned a project. Following this, students will have to complete the project within another 4 weeks with the help of faculties and submit it as per specific format.

According to the AICTE website, students will attend eight hours of mentoring sessions from industry experts in four days. Additionally, a two hours career advancement session by corporate HRs will also be given to the selected students.

On successful completion of the course, students will get an internship certificate and a digital badge from AICTE and EduSkills. One can also get hiring opportunities in Global corporates after the completion of the course.

