AICTE, IOSR Sign Agreement to Introduce Engineering Courses in Odia Language

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Monday signed an agreement with the Institute of Odia Studies and Research (IOSR) for introducing engineering courses in the Odia language. The collaboration is aimed at developing the study materials for engineering education in the language.

“In order to facilitate the preparation and introduction of technical-books in Odia at Degree and Diploma Level from the academic session of 2022, AICTE and Institute of Odia Studies and Research (IOSR) executed Memorandum of Understanding on 18 Oct 2021 in the presence of Union Minister of Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan at IIT Kharagpur Extension, Bhubneshwar," the official notice by AICTE read.

IOSR and AICTE will take up the project in philanthropic mode, as per sources. Both the institutes will work together and develop needed materials for the study of engineering in the Odia language. Further, IOSR will nominate translators, reviewers, and academicians involved in the translation, and review the Odia versions of original books in English.

“The expenditure for this translation and its review of model texts-books will be borne by AICTE. An Honorarium of Rs 1 Lac per book shall be paid to the translator. Odia Language Reviewers shall be paid an honorarium of Rs 40,000 per book. If the services of more than one translator/ reviewer are involved, then the amount will be split proportionally between them. Additionally, AICTE will also pay an honorarium of Rs 50,000 to the IOSR’s nominated coordinator per annum." the council said.

AICTE will also undertake the publication of the books in the Odia version while IOSR will provide a suitable glossary in Odia for specific technical and scientific terms to be used in the technical books for five disciplines — mechanical, electronics, civil, electrical, and computer engineering. This arrangement will be effective up to a maximum of two years, AICTE added.

AICTE had recently approved engineering colleges across Odisha to offer select BTech courses in regional languages from the upcoming new academic year 2022.

This is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which suggests higher educational institutes must use mother tongue or local language as a medium of instruction. It also states that programmes be offered bilingually to promote the usage of all Indian languages.

“Engineering study in local language which is one of the biggest recommendations of the NEP 2020 will open gates for innovation and large-scale employability," Pradhan said at the event.

“There should not be any misconception that studying in mother tongue gives us disadvantage. All the developed countries, be it Japan, China, Italy, Germany, promote and use their local language only and they are highly developed," he added.

Further, the council has already granted permission to 20 institutes to impart technical programmes in regional language by adding supernumerary seats to each course. It has also prepared books for first-year UG courses in five regional languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Marathi. First-year books for diploma students in eight regional languages have also been readied which includes Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi, Gujrati, and Kannada.

Pradhan also proposed setting up a Centre of Excellence for Foreign Languages in Bhubaneswar. “Such a centre will be able to generate a lot of employment for our youths," said the minister. He further stressed using language as a catalyst for transformation and education for employment. “We need to prepare a roadmap for the coming 15 years in the run-up to the completion of 100 years of Odisha as the first linguistic State of India and for this four things are required to be taken care of – nutrition, language, education, and employment," he said.

