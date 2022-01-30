AICTE, Khadi Offers Internship for College Students, Stipend Rs 5,000

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has collaborated with Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to provide internships to college students. For the internship, KVIC will pay Rs 5000 per month to each selected student.

The programme is available for both undergraduate and postgraduate students. Interested and eligible candidates can get in touch with KVIC state or divisional offices to register themselves. Thereafter, the AICTE and the commissions select students who will get to work across different departments of their interest.

“For internship opportunities, students can get in touch with KVIC state/ divisional offices and on selection will get to work across different departments of their interest. Additionally, the internship opportunities with KVIC will also be uploaded on AICTE internship portal. Under the programme, the students will also be paid a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month, during the internship period," reads the official notice.

“I am delighted to announce our partnership with KVIC would benefit our students. KVIC draws inspiration from Gandhi Ji. We talk about Atmanirbhar Bharat and it shall become Atmanirbhar in true sense when all the villages, talukas, districts, and states become self-reliant. That’s why Gandhi Ji always talked about Gram Swaraj. Today India is a giant in the ITES industry. Now time has come to ensure how we can help villages through ITES and make them more self-reliant and promote entrepreneurship," Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE said.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman, KVIC, said that the internship programme will help students gain valuable experience through challenging projects. “KVIC has a lot of platforms through which students can connect. I will urge all the faculty members and the students to work towards the upliftment of the country through the multiple schemes that KVIC runs across the country. KVIC has always taken on challenging initiatives. I will urge students not to think too much about being job takers but believe in becoming job givers through their entrepreneurial skills."

