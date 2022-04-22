AICTE Launches 2-month Virtual Internship for Engineering Students, 1 Lakh Seats on Offer

The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited applications for its virtual internship programme 2022 from first, second and third-year students of Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech). Interested candidates can apply at internship.aicte-india.org. The council will be selecting around one lakh candidates for the internship in in networking, programming and cybersecurity.

Launched in collaboration with the Cisco and NASSCOM, the internship opportunity is a great way to let the qualified candidates get exposure to industry experience. The internship will also help candidates get industry knowledge which will help them in getting relevant jobs in future, says AICTE.

Also read| AICTE to Develop Online Courses for SWAYAM in Emerging Technologies, Invites Proposals

Advertisement

The two-months internship will provide industry exposure which will help the students further their network, claims the council. It will enhance your skills for future job opportunities. The last date to apply for the virtual internship programme is April 30.

“In an ongoing effort to set skilling as a national priority and transform India into a digital talent hub Cisco, AICTE, and NASSCOM FutureSkills PRIME have launched the next phase of the internship program to provide virtual internships in Networking, Programming and Cyber Security through Cisco Networking Academy and its partners. This unique collaboration between industry and government will help build a skilled talent pool for tech jobs in the industry," reads the official notice.

AICTE Virtual Internship 2022: Role and responsibilities

Selected candidates will receive a certificate after successful completion of the internship depending on the quality of work. Candidates will also receive a certificate on completion of the virtual internship programme.

Read| Jadavpur University Launches PG Diploma in Socio-Religious Social Work

After getting selected for the internship, students need to first complete the courses in ‘Introduction to Cyber Security’, ‘Introduction to Packet Tracer’ and ‘Cyber Security Essentials courses.’ After submitting the completion certificate, students will be invited for a three-hour industry session hosted by Cisco.

Advertisement

After attending the industry session, students will be assigned a faculty coordinator in their respective institutions where they need to work under the guide to designing a secure network for their institutions on the Packet Tracer Simulation tool. Further, they need to appear in a quiz after successfully submitting the project.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.