AICTE Launches Portal to Promote India Universities Abroad, Attract Foreign Students

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced the launch of a new portal EducationINdia for international students. The portal has been developed to attract international students by showcasing the strength of Indian institutions to them. As per AICTE, the portal will help students in getting information on Indian universities and colleges. Students can access the portal through the official website — educationindia.gov.in.

With this, all Indian institutions in higher education that are admitting international students or are desirous of doing so will be able to showcase their strengths on a single platform. It will also help promote Indian institutions and programmes to students across the globe.

The AICTE has kept the registration optional for students who want to browse through the portal. However, when an institution would issue the offer of admission to any international student, it would ask the student to register on the portal.

Following the registration, the student will get a unique EducationINdia portal ID (EI-ID). It must be noted that a student has to register only once on the portal even if he/she receives offers from more than one institution. For institutions admitting international students, it will be mandatory to have the AISHE code which will be used as a login ID on the portal.

The development of the first phase of the EducationINdia has been completed and institutions can update their institutional profile on it. For now, institutions that have admitted international students as per the latest AISHE (All India Survey of Higher Education) data can register on the portal. The EducationINdia portal has created a basic institutional profile of these institutions with the help of data available on the AISHE portal.

Institutions that are planning to admit international students and are eligible to do so will be able to register on the new portal in the second phase. These institutions will have to go through a verification process before their registration gets confirmed.

