AICTE Offers Multiple Scholarships with Grants up to Rs 50,000, Here's How to Avail

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is offering different scholarships for candidates who have registered for technical education institutes. GATE, GPAT, and CEED qualified students who are admitted to AICTE approved regular postgraduate programs can avail of the scholarship scheme.

Students can also enroll for the AICTE PG scholarships at aicte-india.org on or before November 30. The last date for verification by the AICTE of the PG scholarships is till January 15, 2022. Students who fulfill the eligibility conditions can apply online on National Scholarship Portal (NSP) – scholarships.gov.in.

The scholarships include the AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girl Students(technical degree and diploma), AICTE Saksham Scholarship for specially-abled students (technical degree and diploma), and AICTE SWANATH Scholarship (technical degree and diploma). Candidates, who get selected, will be granted Rs 12,400 per month for two years or for the duration of the course.

AICTE took to Twitter to announce the same,"#Online applications are invited from AICTE approved inst./ students studying in AICTE approved inst./ courses for A.Y. 2021-22 for disbursement of following #scholarships through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to eligible students," it tweeted.

All the scholarships are for Rs 50,000 per annum for every year of the study and are eligible for the technical degree course and diploma course students. The Swanath Scholarship Scheme is provided for a maximum duration of four years duration for first year degree students and maximum three years for diploma students The Saksham scholarship grants Rs 50000 to the disabled students for both degree and diploma courses and Pragati scholarship is for female students of both degree and diploma courses.

The AICTE is a national-level advisory body imparting technical education in the country. It provides accreditation to institutions and also offers many different scholarships and fellowships to students interested in pursuing a technical degree course. The AICTE scholarship schemes aid meritorious and deserving students to successfully complete higher education without experiencing any financial constraints.

