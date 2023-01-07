AICTE PG Scholarship Application Deadline Extended Till January 20

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended the deadline for the submission of online applications for the postgraduate (PG) scholarship scheme 2022-23. The last date for activating the student ID by the institution and applying for the AICTE PG scholarship scheme has been pushed to January 20. Candidates can complete the application process online at AICTE’s official website, aicte-india.org.

Previously, the application process for the AICTE PG scholarship was supposed to conclude on November 30, 2022, with the last date for verification by institutes being December 15. The council has also extended the last date for student verification by the concerned institutes. The entire process including the re-submission of defective applications can be completed by January 31 through the AICTE website.

‘The guidelines for the above scheme can be seen on the website of AICTE. Students who are eligible and admitted to AICTE-approved institutions and AICTE-approved courses, as per scheme guidelines, can submit their application in the portal," reads the official notification by AICTE.

Advertisement

The council advised the students to submit their online applications well in time so that their institutions can verify the applications within the stipulated time frame. All applications received after the last date will not be considered, AICTE warned.

Eligible institutions have been advised to verify the applications of their students immediately after receiving the applications on the online portal.

For the AICTE PG scholarship, Aadhaar is a mandatory document. Any application without Aadhaar will not be accepted. Other documents mandatory for the scholarships include a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) or Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) scores at the time of admission. The applicant must be admitted as a full-time scholar.

Selected candidates will be awarded scholarship amounts every month based on their academic performance and adherence to AICTE PG scholarship rules and regulations. Under the AICTE PG Scholarship scheme, candidates pursuing Master of Engineering, Master of Architecture, Master of Pharmacy and Master of Design programmes from AICTE-approved institutions will get Rs 12,400 per month as a PG scholarship.

Read all the Latest Education News here