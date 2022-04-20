AICTE to Develop Online Courses for SWAYAM in Emerging Technologies, Invites Proposals

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited proposals from educational content developers and faculty members from technical higher educational institutions to develop MOOCs (massive open online course) for SWAYAM platform. Besides educational content creators and faculty members, freelancers and individuals who are not associated with any college or university can also send their proposal.

The AICTE is seeking development of MOOCs on emerging technologies. These include artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, blockchain, quantum computing, mixed reality, data analytics, Indian knowledge systems and innovation sustainable development among others. These also include areas which fall under the non-formal education system.

Interested candidates can send the full proposal to the email address mentioned in the official notice released by AICTE at aicteswayam1@aicte-india.org. The last date to send a proposal is May 15.

Course creators who wish to apply are required to send their proposal along with a 3-minute introductory video of the curriculum. The creator has to describe the unit-wise contents in the proposed MOOC in not more than 3000 words.

“Aspiring Course creators may please send their proposals along with a Three Minute Introductory Video and curriculum describing unit wise contents in not more than 3000 words of the proposed MOOC. AICTE reserves the right to accept or reject the proposal for creation of new online courses for SWAYAM," reads the official notice.

According to AICTE, the MOOCs are to be developed as self-paced or credit courses for SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) platform. Before sending the proposal, creators must ensure that their MOOC meets the technical standards and adheres to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Education, government of India. The final decision on the approval or rejection of the proposal would be taken by the Academic Advisory Council (AAC) constituted by AICTE.

SWAYAM is one of the world’s largest MOOCs platform developed by AICTE for hosting open online courses. The platform was designed with an aim to achieve three cardinal principles of Education policy namely access, equity and quality. It is a one-stop web and mobile based interactive e-content that offers all courses from high school to university level.

