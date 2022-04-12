AICTE to Offer Google Career Certificate Scholarship

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has collaborated with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) Foundation and start-up Aspire for Her to provide students with the Google Career Certificates Scholarship programme. The courses can be pursued by anyone, at any time. These courses aim at training students for jobs in emerging skills.

Interested students can register for the programme online through the official website Aspire for Her. An orientation session will be held for students at 4 pm on April 22.

The move is aimed at helping students gain skills that will help them secure jobs in the future. Students will be able to take professional training through Google’s Career Certificate program. The certificate program is a flexible online training program that is designed to provide job-ready skills in high-growth and high-demand career fields such as IT support, UX design, data analytics, and project management.

Participants don’t require any prior experience or degree to join the programme and can choose the timing as per their convenience. After getting trained successfully, participants will get a certificate and a chance to get placed as well.

How to apply

Step – 1 Visit the official website of Aspire for Her. https://www.aspireforher.org/

Step – 2 Click on the ‘Join our community’ button and register yourself.

Step – 3 Next, fill in the basic details and submit the registration form.

Step – 4 Save the registration form for future reference.

Aspire for her is a women-oriented start-up that is geared toward providing equal opportunities for women. It has a rich network of women leaders who mentor and guide other women in choosing the right career path. It covers a range of fields from technology, journalism, acting, and coding and offers to mentor for all.

The AICTE had signed an MoU with Aspire for Her in October last year. The collaboration is aimed at enabling India to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals with special emphasis on four goals. These include quality education, gender equality, decent work, and economic growth, and reduced inequalities.

