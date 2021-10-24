AICTE to Stop Scholarship of PG Students Who Left Courses Midway

Writing a letter to all its affiliated universities and colleges, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked for information about postgraduate scholarship students who left their courses midway. AICTE will stop scholarship disbursement for such students.

In the letter, the council stated that some institutions delay giving information about such students, and meanwhile fellowship is released, which is not allowed. Institutes will have to update about such students on the online portal. In case they face any issue difficulty during the process, they will have to mail the details on institute letterhead to pgscholarship@aicte.india.org.

Students who qualify for GATE, GPAT, CEET and take admission in regular PG courses in AICTE approved postgraduate programmes are eligible for a monthly stipend of Rs 12,400 for a duration of 24 months. Candidates enrolled in any dual degree integrated programme are also eligible for this scholarship from the ninth semester provided they score at least 8 CGPA.

Advertisement

Students looking to avail of this scholarship programme must be enrolled in courses such as the master of engineering, master of technology, master of architecture, master of pharmacy, or master of design. Students selected for the PG scholarship programme have to undertake at least 8 to 10 hours of research, teaching activities per week. These duties are assigned to them by the institute. The scholarship is released monthly based on the candidate’s academic performance and adherence to AICTE norms.

During the scholarship programme, candidates are entitled to some benefits like 15 days causal leave and a maximum of 30 days medical leave. Additionally, there’s provision for maternity and paternity leave (when appliable) as per the norms laid down by the government of India.

The application process for enrollment in the PG scholarship programme is still on for the academic year 2021-22 and interested students may apply for it online on the portal — pgscholarship.aicte-india.org. The last date to create a login on the portal is December 31 and students are required to complete the final application process by January 15, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.