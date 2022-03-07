AICTE's Second Lilavati Awards Tomorrow to Felicitate Women Empowerment in STEM

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Tuesday would be giving away the second Lilavati Awards that are aimed at celebrating Women Empowerment. Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani would be addressing the winners online.

The AICTE claims to have received participation from almost 500 teams. Out of which 27 teams of faculty members, non-teaching staff, and students have been selected and will be awarded for their contribution towards a more equitable society.

Commenting on the Lilavati Awards, AICTE Chairman, Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, said, “We were absolutely overwhelmed with the response that we got for the Lilavati Awards. More than 500 teams participated and we had a tough time selecting the 27 best teams. The award intends to create an ambiance of ‘equality and fairness for women in all institutions regulated by AICTE."

“By this initiative, all the stakeholders, especially the girl students, would get a distinctive opportunity to work on and present a solution to the prevalent issues of gender discrimination, such as illiteracy, malnutrition, unemployment, economic and digital disparities, maternal mortality, human rights, etc. Also, teams comprising mainly of female members can showcase their contributions/successful efforts towards creating an all-inclusive, gender-sensitive, and empowering ecosystem," he informed.

The awards would be given in the following areas of work: women and adolescent health, self-defense, environment, sanitation, and hygiene, literacy and life skills, women entrepreneurship, legal awareness, technology for women, women innovators (Rural/Urban).

Last year, six higher education institutions received the first-ever Lilavati Awards. The winners were chosen from 456 entries. Award in the form of prize money was be given to the 24 winning teams including three under each sub-themes. The winner received Rs 1 lakh, the first runnerup got Rs 75,000, and the second runner-up was awarded Rs 50,000.

