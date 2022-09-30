AIIMS INI CET Open Round Counselling Cancelled, Candidates File Petition in SC Seeking Immediate Action

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has decided to cancel the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) open round counselling. Doctors who cleared the AIIMS INI CET July 2022 session have now moved Supreme Court against the decision. The petitioners claim to have moved court as 50 per cent of postgraduate (PG) medical courses seats are lying vacant and demanded immediate action. The matter has been listed for hearing today.

The petition filed by Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) said “the decision has come as a shock" adding that a huge number of seats are remaining vacant in major clinical departments and more 50 per cent seats are vacant in multiple departments of various institutes. “This will lead to immense burden on the existing workforce," said FAIMA.

The candidates awaiting the open round counselling claimed they were not given any prior notice about the possibility of cancellation of the same. “Cancellation of Open Round of Counselling for INICET hampers interest of many candidates who would have otherwise gotten a seat as per merit," tweeted advocate Tanvi Dubey.

While Dr Suvrankar Datta who has filed the plea in SC said, “Our case in Supreme Court for conducting INICET Open Counselling to prevent up to 100 per cent vacancies in many departments of AIIMS, JIPMER and Institutes of National Importance is listed today for hearing! All doctors awaiting a positive outcome!" (sic)

The petition further states, “In the event the open round of counselling is cancelled, closer to 80 per cent of the seats for this academic session will go waste as only 182 candidates out of a total of 919 candidates have occupied seats and the rest are yet remaining vacant." The petitioners have requested the apex court to direct AIIMS New Delhi to organise the remaining rounds of the INI-CET counselling, including the open round, without any further delay, reported a leading news daily.

INI CET is held for admission to postgraduate courses including MD, MS, DM, MCh and MDS across all the AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS-Bengaluru, PGIMER-Chandigarh, and SCTIMST- Trivandrum. AIIMS conducted INI CET 2022 on May 8 and the results were announced on May 14. Till now, only two counselling rounds have been held between August 5 and 31. AIIMS, in a notice on September 19, announced that no further round of seat allocation under will be conducted. The petitioners have challenged AIIMS decision stating that as per the information bulletin for INI-CET July 2022 session, after the two round of counselling, the open round was scheduled to held.

