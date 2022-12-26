AIIMS INI CET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Know How to Check

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the round 1 seat allocation result for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) counselling 2023. The candidates who have applied for the INI CET counselling 2023 can check the first allocation list on the official website- aiimsexam.ac.in.

All candidates who have been allotted seats in the list have to confirm their admission by 5 pm of December 28. Candidates can either accept and choose not to participate in further rounds or accept and choose to participate in the following round(s). If the candidate fails to choose an option, it will lead to forfeiture of admission and the candidate will become ineligible to participate in the second round.

“All candidates who have been allotted a seat (Institute & Subject/Specialty)in the 1st Round of Seat Allocation are required to login through the portal by visiting at the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in and actively exercise one of the following options by 5.00 PM on 28th December, 2022," reads the official notification.

INI CET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website— aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading first seat allocation results

Step 3: View the result and download it for future reference

Step 4: Login on the portal and choose one of the aforementioned options

If the candidate opts for the latter option and chooses to participate in the subsequent round, the seat allocated in the first round shall be considered vacated and the same shall be automatically allocated to other candidates in order of merit. Failure to accept the upgraded seat shall lead to impositions of penalty of Rs 3 lakh

INI CET Counselling Round 1 Reporting: List Of Documents Required

- INI CET counselling 2023 round 1 offer letter

- Seat allocation slip

- Final registration slip

- INI CET 2023 admit card

- Mark sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd professional examinations

- MBBS/BDS degree certificate

- Internship completion certificate

- Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI or DCI/State Medical or Dental Council

- High school/Higher secondary certificate/Birth certificate as proof of date of birth

- Caste certificate (if applicable)

- PwD certificate (if applicable)

The INI CET 2023 round 1 allocation list includes the candidate’s roll number, overall rank, category, allotted subject and allotted institute details.

