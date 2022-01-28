AIIMS INICET July 2022 Applications to Begin From Jan 31, Exam on May 8

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, on Friday announced exam dates for the coming July session of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2022. Candidates can register for the examination through the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. As per the schedule, registration for the examination will commence on January 31 and will end on March 7. The exam will be conducted on May 8, 2022.

The examination is being held for admission to for admissions to postgraduate courses including MD, MS, MChm, DM, MDS – at AIIMS, New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and other institutes.

The registration process is two-tiered wherein first candidates will have to fill basic registration. Candidates whose basic registrations have been accepted will be allowed to apply for the second round of registration. Those who complete both rounds will get a unique code.

All applicants who had applied earlier and whose basic registration have been accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, July 2021 session and January 2022 for AIIMS, are not required to complete registration and basic information again. They will have to complete the application form only after generation of the Examination Code, according to the official notice.

AIIMS INI CET 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Candidates first have to go to the official website at-aiimsexams.org

Step 2. Then candidates have to go on the homepage, then go to the ‘Academic Courses’ section and click on the link to apply for INI CET July 2022 (

Step 3. Then register yourself by clicking on the required link.

Step 4. Candidates will now have to fill in the needed information and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 5. Lastly, pay the INI CET 2O22 application fee and click on submit application.

“For candidates requiring correction in registration & basic candidate

information or completion of application form, the edit panel will be available as per schedule only. It may kindly be noted that the editing shall be done only by the candidate. The candidate will be responsible for all corrections.

No corrections are allowed after the closing date of editing. Applicants may note that further correspondence will not be entertained in this regard," reads an official statement.

