AIIMS Jodhpur, Ministry of Tribal Affairs to Establish Telemedicine Centre in Rajasthan's Sirohi

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) in partnership with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur is all set to establish a telemedicine centre at tehsil Abu Road, Sirohi, Rajasthan. The AIIMS Jodhpur consultants at this centre will provide quality health care services to tribals.

“Ministry of Tribal Affairs in collaboration with AIIMS Jodhpur has set up a Telemedicine Centre (Satellite Centre for Tribal health & research ) in Sirohi, Rajasthan - Tribal Aspirational Dist., is aimed at providing quality Healthcare Services to tribals via AIIMS Jodhpur experts," tweeted MoTA.

It is being said that AIIMS Jodhpur is probably the first AIIMS in the country to take the initiative of reaching out to tribals of remote and inaccessible areas of district Sirohi and to start teleconsultation services.

The newly created Telemedicine centre provides speciality care in eight departments which include General Medicine, General Surgery, Pulmonary Medicine, Paediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Physical Medicine Rehabilitation, Psychiatry & Dermatology. In addition, it gives super speciality care in 5 departments including Neurology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Endocrinology and Urology.

According to the MoTA’s data, 830 new patients registered in the Hospital Information System (HIS) of AIIMS Jodhpur and received teleconsultations. Also, more than 150 patients have availed themselves the super speciality care. About 80 per cent of them have given satisfying feedback regarding the services.

Now, the institute is planning to bring into effect a Tribal Sirohi module on its HIS (a portal), which will be a dedicated module for capturing tribal patients’ data, prescription writing, online consultation without an appointment, and several other facilities.

AIIMS Jodhpur is one of the 6 new AIIMS established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY) by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. It was built with the aim of correcting regional imbalances in quality tertiary level healthcare in the country and attaining self-sufficiency in graduate and postgraduate medical education.

