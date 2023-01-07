AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited for 39 Assistant Professor Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,42,506

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Raipur, has invited applications for the recruitment of group A faculty posts of assistant professors on a contractual basis. The application process is set to go live on January 10. Eligible and interested candidates may fill out the application by visiting AIIMS Raipur’s official website, aiimsraipur.edu.in, on or before January 27. Applications can also be sent offline through speed post to AIIMS Raipur’s recruitment cell.

As per the recruitment advertisement, AIIMS Raipur will recruit a total of 39 candidates for Assistant Professor posts in various departments on a contract basis. The engagement will initially be for 11 months or until alternative arrangements are made. The hiring shall be subject to the existing reservation policy of the government. Of the total posts, 11 are unreserved whereas 17 seats are reserved for OBC candidates. Additionally, 4 seats are reserved for EWS and SC category candidates. For candidates belonging to the ST category, three seats have been reserved.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: For general disciplines, candidates must have postgraduate qualifications- MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent in the respective subjects. The subject includes Anaesthesiology, Burns & Plastic Surgery, Cardiology, Clinical Haematology, Endocrinology and Metabolism, Gastroenterology, Hospital Administration, Medical Oncology, Nephrology, Neurology, Nuclear Medicine, Surgical Gastroenterology, Surgical Oncology, Trauma & Emergency (General Medicine/Emergency Medicine), Trauma & Emergency (General Surgery) and Trauma & Emergency (Neurosurgery).

Further, candidates must have three years of teaching or research experience in the speciality subject in a recognized institution after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.D./M.S. or its equivalent recognized qualification.

In addition to the qualification of assistant professor medical candidates (for general discipline), for super-specialty disciplines, candidates must have D.M in the concerned subject for medical super-speciality and M.Ch (2 years or 3 years or 5 years) in the concerned subject or an equivalent degree.

One year of teaching/or research experience in a recognized institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of D.M./M.Ch. after MBBS or an equivalent qualification degree. However, no experience is necessary for the candidates possessing the 3 years recognized degree of D.M./M. Ch or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Age Limit: Candidates up to 50 years of age for the assistant professor position. However, there is a relaxation for reserve category candidates.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to general, OBC, and EWS will have to Rs. 1000. Women, SC, ST, PwBD, and ex-servicemen are not required to pay the registration fees.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs 1,42,506.

