AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2023: Application Invited for 94 Professor Posts, Salary up to Rs 2,20,400

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, has invited applications for 94 vacancies for the faculty posts of professors, associate professors, and assistant professors. As per a notice issued on January 12, the application process is set to go live today, January 17. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the applications till March 2 via the official site of the medical institute at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.

Out of a total number of 94 vacancies, AIIMS has 82 posts for backlog vacancies of professor, additional professor, assistant professor, and associate professor.

Once the application link is out on the official site of AIIMS, Rishikesh, candidates can fill out the application and complete the registration process. Applicants are requested to keep their documents ready at the time of the application process.

Eligibility

Age Limit- The age limit prescribed for Assistant Professors and Associate Professors on a direct deputation basis shall not exceed 50 years. On the other hand, the age of the candidates applying for Professor and Additional Professor should not be more than 58 years. The age of those applying on a contractual basis should not be more than 70 years. There is age relaxation for reserved candidates.

Education Qualification- Candidates should have M.D./M.S./M.D.S., M.Ch./D.M., Ph.D. Degree or equivalent from a recognized university

Application Fee

The application fee for general and OBC candidates is Rs 3000. However, women candidates from these categories need to pay Rs 1000 only. While candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 500 for their application, the fee is exempted for PwBD candidates.

Salary

The selected candidate for Professor posts will be paid a monthly salary of Rs Rs 1,68,900 to Rs 2,20,400 as per Level 14A. Additional Professors will be eligible for Level 13A-2 salary ranging between Rs. 1,48,200 to Rs. 2,11,400. For Associate Professor posts, the salary range is Rs.1,38,300 to 2,09,200 as per pay Level 13A-1 whereas those who get selected for the post of Assistant Professor will receive Level 12 salary ranging between Rs.1,01,500 to Rs.1,67,400.

