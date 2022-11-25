AILET 2023 Admit Cards Today at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Check Steps to Download

The National Law University (NLU) will release the hall tickets for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 online, today, November 25. Those who are eagerly awaiting the AILET 2023 admit card will be able to access the same on the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The admit card will have all the details including- candidate’s name, roll number, birth date, application number, exam date, centre, and address. According to the schedule, the AILET 2023 will be held on December 11. The entrance test will be conducted in various cities across the country, including Delhi, Bangalore, Bilaspur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Patna, etc.

AILET 2023: How to Download Admit Card

All candidates must follow the steps outlined below in order to obtain their AILET 2023 admit cards:

Step 1. Visit the online portal- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Step 2. Click on the link to “AILET 2023 Admit card" available on the homepage.

Step 3. Put in your login credentials like the registration number and click submit.

Step 4. Shortly the AILET 2023 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download it and make a hard copy for further use.

If there is an error on the AILET 2023 hall ticket, candidates can email the help desk at ailetadmissions@nludelhi.ac.in and ailetsupport@nludelhi.ac.in. They have been also given the option to call the help desk at any of these numbers: 022-61306293, 011-28034257, 011-40787555.

AILET 2023: Exam Pattern

AILET 2023 will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode and will last one and a half hours. It will commence at 11 AM and conclude at 12:30 PM. There will be negative markings for the MCQ sections. For more information, candidates are strongly encouraged to visit the official website of AILET.

AILET is a competitive examination for admission to BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programmes. The NLU Delhi is going to administer the AILET this year. Candidates who qualify for the entrance test will be able to enrol themselves in 110 seats in BA LLB and 70 seats in LLM programmes.

