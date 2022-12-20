AILET 2023 Counselling Registration Starts Today, Check Steps to Apply

The National Law University Delhi (NLUD), which released the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 results for BA LLB (honors) and LLM programmes on Monday, will begin online counselling registration today, December 20 at the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The deadline to register for AILET 2023 counselling is December 26.

The university has even shared a category-wise list of candidates for counselling. According to an NLUD statement, the AILET 2023 category list contains around three times the number of candidates corresponding to the number of seats in each category. On December 30, NLUD will release the first list of provisionally selected candidates as well as the waiting list of candidates.

AILET 2023 Counselling: How to Register

Those who have qualified for the AILET 2023 examinations can register for the counselling process by following the steps outlined below.

Step 1. Open the official website of NLUD- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Step 2. Click on the link available for counselling registration

Step 3. Key in the mandatory details and complete the application

Step 4. Upload all the documents necessary and pay the fee

Step 5. Click on the final submission button

AILET 2023: Registration Fee

The AILET 2023 counselling registration fee is Rs 30,000 for candidates from the General categories. On the other hand, candidates from the SC, ST, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections, and Persons with Disabilities categories, must pay a registration fee of Rs 20,000.

When registering for online counselling, candidates are supposed to upload certain self-attested documents in a pdf format in one file. The documents include statement of marks from the Class 10, 12, or equivalent examination. If the class 12 result is not announced, an undertaking must be submitted. Further, candidates will be later required to submit a character certificate from the institution last attended. Valid category certificate (SC, ST, OBC, PwD, EWS, KM, Jammu and Kashmir resident, etc) will also be required, if applying under these categories.

