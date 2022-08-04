AIOBCSA writes to UGC to Immediately Disburse National Fellowship for OBCs

The All India OBC students association (AIOBCSA) has urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to immediately disburse the National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC).

In a letter addressed to the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, AIOBCSA said, “The fellowship amount is not disbursed to the PhD/ MPhil scholars of National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC) holders for five months. It will be difficult to continue research without the fellowship amount as most of them are from socially, educationally, economically backward communities."

This is not the first time when the student organization is raising the issue of long-pending fellowships for students. Earlier also the organisation has urged concerned authorities to disburse the National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC).

Additionally, the student organisation urged the UGC chairman to provide the fellowship money on a monthly basis. The National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes programme has been carried out by the UGC with funding provided by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Candidates who fall under the OBC category and are enrolled in regular, full-time MPhil and PhD programmes in the humanities, social sciences, engineering, and technology are eligible for the programme.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJ&E) has 1000 spots set aside for OBC applicants. JRF admission has increased from 300 to 1,000 each year for those who have earned UGC NET or UGC-CSIR qualifications and wish to pursue advanced education and research leading to MPhil or PhD degrees.

According to the official website, there is a 3 per cent reservation for slots when considering whether to award research researchers with disabilities (PwD) who fall under the OBC category fellowships.

