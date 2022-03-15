Air India Recruiting for 255 Vacancies, 10th Pass Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 60,000

The Air India Airport Services Limited ( AIASL) has invited applications for filling 255 vacancies for handyman, ramp service agent, junior executives, duty officer, deputy terminal manager and various others posts in its western region at Goa International Airport. Indian nationals who meet the eligibility criteria may send in their application in prescribed format along with copies of required documents through e-mail at hrhq.aiasl@airindia.in latest by March 21.

The engagement will be done on a fixed-term contract basis which may be renewed subjected to the candidate’s performance and the requirement of the company. The recruitment will be subjected to the caste/class-based reservation policies of the government of India.

Air India Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Dy. Terminal Manager – 1

Officer – Admin – 1

Officer – Finance – 1

Duty Officer (Ramp) – 2

Jr. Executive – Tech – 2

Jr. Executive – Pax – 8

Ramp Service Agent/ Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver – 24

Senior Customer Agent/ Customer Agent/ Junior Customer Agent – 39

Handyman -177

Air India Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The AIASL recruitment process has vacancies offering job opportunities to candidates with different levels of educational qualifications and experience. For the post of handyman/handywoman, the minimum educational qualification required is class 10th passed.

For the post of deputy terminal manager, the candidate must have a graduate degree from a recognised university in a 10+2+3 pattern with a minimum of 18 years of work experience, out of which at least six years should be in a managerial capacity in Passenger and cargo handling with an airline or airport.

For the post of duty officer (ramp), the candidates must have a graduation degree with a minimum of 12 years of experience out of which at least 4 years should be in managerial and supervisory roles in passenger and cargo handling with an airline or airport.

Age Limit: The age limit for handyman, customer agent, junior customer agent (Jr), Jr executive (tech) and ramp service agent posts is 28 years. For senior customer agent recruitment, it is 30 years whereas for junior executive pax, the age limit is 35 years. In the case of duty officer (ramp) and deputy terminal manager, the age limit is 50 and 55 years respectively.

Air India Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Those applying for Dy terminal manager, duty officer, Jr executive pax, Jr executive technical, officer HR, officer finance will have to go through a screening and interview, whereas Sr customer agent, customer agent, Jr customer agent will be selected via interview only. Ramp service agent and utility agent cum ramp driver will be selected through screening.

Air India Recruitment 2022: Salary

Starting with the salary of Rs 14,610 for the posts of handyman, the remuneration go up to Rs 60,000 for the post of Dy terminal manager.

