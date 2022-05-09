Airforce, Army Jobs Aspirants Seek #JusticeforDefenceStudents, Vacancies Not Filed for Years

The recruitment process in Indian defence forces including Army, and air force have not been held or left incomplete, claim thousands of candidates who took to social media to voice their concerns. Demanding fast filling of vacancies, the defence job aspirants claimed that the air force recruitment which started about two years ago has not been closed and after holding exams, the authorities are yet to announce cut-off list. Further, for the Indian Army candidates claim that no recruitment rally has been held in over a year.

Candidates claim that for exams which have upper age limit, the longer wait means even deserving candidates will lose on the opportunity forever. A large section of candidates took to streets as well as well as to microblogging site Twitter seeking date of Indian Army common entrance examination (CEE) and air force recruitment exam result and enrollment.

Many have tagged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking an answer. One aspirant wrote, “The Indian air force have been repeating same notice around a year. We students are getting over age. Sir, we are preparing since 2 year. Sir we have invested our crucial time in preparation of this exam. Sir please help us ."

Meanwhile, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is hiring junior research fellows directly without exams based on walk-in interview on May 21 and May 22.

