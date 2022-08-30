Airports Authority of India to Begin Recruitment for 156 Assistant Posts from Sept 1, Salary up to Rs 1,10,000

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued an official notification for the recruitment of junior assistant and senior assistant posts. Aspirants will be able to apply for the vacancies through the official website, aai.aero from September 1. The deadline to submit online applications is September 30, therefore, those interested must apply prior to this date.

It is to be noted that the applications are invited only from the residents of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry and Lakshadweep islands. “The number of vacancies is tentative. AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA(AAI) reserves the right to increase or decrease the vacancies depending upon the future requirements," reads the official notice.

AAI recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The hiring is being conducted for as many as 156 vacancies, out of which 132 vacancies are for the post of junior assistant (fire service) NE-4, 10 for junior assistant (office) NE-4, 13 for 3 senior assistant (accounts) NE-6, and 1 for senior assistant (official language) NE-6. The number of vacancies, however, can be increased and decreased as per the need of AAI.

AAI recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Junior assistant (fire service)- Candidates must have passed class 10 and possess 3 years of approved regular diploma in mechanical, automobile, fire with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or they should have cleared class 12 (regular study) with 50 per cent marks.

Junior assistant (office)- He or she must be a graduate with typing speed of 30 wpm in English or 25 wpm in Hindi.

Senior assistant (accounts)- Those who are graduates preferably BCom with a computer training course of 3 to 6 months are eligible.

Senior assistant (official language)- Candidates should have completed a master’s degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the graduation level or a Master’s degree in English with Hindi as a subject at the graduation level.

Age Limit: A candidate’s age must be above 18 years and below 30 years as on August 25. For more details on the eligibility criteria candidates are advised to check out the official notice shared by AAI.

AAI recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Go to AAI official portal

Step 2. On the homepage, click on recruitment link

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4. Fill in the application form, pay fees, upload documents. Submit

Step 5: Download and save the acknowledgement form for further use

AAI recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to UR, OBC, and EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. Meanwhile, no application fee has been asked from women, SC, ST, and ex-servicemen candidates, PwD as well as the apprentices who successfully completed one year of apprenticeship training in AAI.

AAI recruitment 2022: Selection process

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a written exam that will be held for two hours in the computer based mode, followed by document verification. For fire service, there will also be a medical exam for those who clear the written test and for office, a typing test will be held.

AAI recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates selected as junior assistant in fire service will be earning a monthly salary ranging between Rs 31,000 and Rs 92,000. Those in office will be getting a salary pay between Rs 31,000 and Rs 92,000 per month. Candidates selected for the senior assistant (accounts) and senior assistant (official language) posts will receive an equal monthly pay between Rs 36,000 and Rs 1,10,000.

