AISA Calls for Nationwide Protest Against 'Agnipath' Scheme

Soon after the center announced the launch of Agnipath, a recruitment plan for the armed forces, scores of people across the country have blocked streets, and railway tracks across states asking the government to take the scheme back. The scheme offers recruitment to youth in the age group of 17.5 years to 21 years employment in Indian armed forces including the Army, Navy, and Airforce for a tenure of four years.

Now, All India Students Association (AISA) has called for a nationwide protest against Central government’s Agnipath scheme. AISA is called for a protest on June 17. Meanwhile, those in opposition and defense veterans have also questioned the intentions of the government over the recruitment plan.

Questioning the move by the center, retired Indian Army officer, Major General Gagan Deep Bakshi said,

Another retired defense personnel said,

While Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi termed it an “uncalled for" move that too at the time when India is facing threats on two fronts.

Gandhi Tweeted, “When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces."

The controversial defence recruitment reform has been cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security. The recruitment plan will come into effect immediately, and the soldiers recruited under the scheme will be called Agniveers, as informed by the Center.

Under the scheme, around 45,000 to 50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually, and most will leave the service in just four years. Of the total annual recruits, only 25 per cent will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. The move will make the permanent force levels much leaner for the over 13-lakh strong armed forces in the country.

Protests against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme continued in several parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for the second day on Thursday. The protesters have been demanding the withdrawal of the Army’s scheme.

