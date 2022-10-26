Maharashtra Farmer's Daughter Now a Scholar at University of Alberta, Researching on Reversibility of Nanocomposites

Crossing all financial hurdles, the daughter of a farmer, Aishwarya Shrikrishna Pawar, has secured a master’s seat at the University of Alberta, Canada. A native of Satara district in Maharashtra, after completing her 10th and 12th from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, she was in a dilemma about what to do next. “Financial problems are predominant problems that hinder the growth of hundreds of brilliant minds in society," said Aishwarya.

With a CGPA of 9 in class 10 and 83 per cent in class 12, she, however, got a scholarship to help her achieve her dreams. After completing school, her mother came across an advertisement for a Vidyadhan scholarship. Aishwarya cracked the entrance exam and completed her graduation from the Shivaji University, Kolhapur’s School of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. It was there that she realised her love for nanoscience and technology.

Aishwarya cleared graduation with 92.4 per cent in 2020, following which, in September 2021, she submitted her online application for MSc in chemical and materials engineering at the University of Alberta, Canada. She cracked the preliminary evaluation and the interview round in November 2021.

At the University of Alberta, she is “seeking to leverage her knowledge and experience in significant research fields like polymers, energy and biochemical engineering, nanofabrication and material science."

At present, she is working on “reversibility of ZnO-Fe 3 O 4 nanocomposites on degrading methylene blue" at the varsity’s Chemicals and Materials Engineering department.

“During my second year of graduation, I worked on polymer-based bioplastics developing a method of preparing antibacterial bio-plastic with green synthesis of silver nanoparticles and bioplastic films both from the same raw material – starch in single step. This project integrated my passion for research as the article acquired the best paper award in the National Research Writing Competition," Aishwarya told News18.com.

“I worked on photo-catalytic dye degradation the same year and successfully degraded insecticide “Imidacloprid" – a pollutant by Fe 3 O 4 -silver nanocomposites. Being in the top 5 students in the class during graduation, I maintained an appreciable academic record and also actively participated in co-curricular activities," she added.

Currently, she is also working as a part-time teacher taking home tuition for secondary students along with her master’s abroad. She also secured 7 bands in the IELTS exam last year, which is an English language proficiency test conducted for higher education and global migration.

