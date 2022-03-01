AISSEE 2022: Sainik Schools Class 6, 9 Entrance Exam Results Declared

The results of the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2022 for classes 6 and 9 have been announced by the the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the official websites — aissee.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Students and parents can check the school-wise, class wise, gender wise and category-wise lists of qualified candidates. It will also be displayed on the website/s of the respective Sainik Schools.

A total of 1,19,360 candidates had registered for the class 6 AISSEE 202 out of which 1,05,429 appeared. As many as 65,537 students cleared the exam which includes 50,185 boys and 15,352 girl students. while for the class 9 exams, 33,475 students registered, 28,218 appeared and 15,322 qualified the entrance.

The exam was held on January 9 in the pen and paper mode. AISSEE 2022 was held across 360 centres, located in 167 cities across India, for admission to classes 6 and 9 in the 33 Sainik Schools in the country. The exam for class 6 was held in the following 13 languages — Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. While the class 9 entrance exam was held in English only.

“The exam was held taking all necessary COVID-19 precautions, observing social distancing, sanitization of the exam centre, desks, chairs etc. staggered entry of candidates into the exam hall, provision of masks to candidates, etc. 166 city co-ordinators and 356 observers were appointed across the country to ensure smooth conduct of the exam," reads the official notice.

Post exam, the questions, provisional answer keys, OMR answer sheets and the recorded responses of the candidates were hosted on the NTA website between February 2 to 5. Candidates who appeared in the exam were allowed to raise objections. Challenges received were verified by the experts and the results were processed as per the answer keys finalised by the experts, the NTA said.

