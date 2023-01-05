AISSEE 2023 Admit Card Released at aissee.nta.nic.in, How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023. Applicants who have applied for this entrance exam can download their admit card by visiting the official website of AISSEE — aissee.nta.nic.in.

NTA will conduct AISSEE on January 8, 2023, at different centres across the country. Through the AISSE 2023, students will get admission in classes 6th to 9th for the academic session 2023-24 of Sainik Schools. The age of the students to get admission in class 6 should be between 10 to 12 years. Whereas, for admission to class 9, the age should be between 13 to 15 years.

Once the hall ticket is downloaded, candidates are advised to read and check all the instructions carefully, which will be mentioned on the cards.

AISSEE 2023 admit card: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of AISSEE at aissee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Click ‘AISSEE 2023 - Admit Card’ under the Candidate Activity tab.

Step 3. Enter application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4. Login and download AISSEE admit card 2023.

Step 5. Download the AISSEE admit card 2023 for the exam day.

Step 6. Keep a printout of it handy.

On December 30, 2022, NTA released the exam city information slip for AISSEE 2023 informing the candidates of the allotment of the examination venue. Candidates must check/download the same from the website using their application number and date of birth.

Talking about the exam pattern, AISSEE 2023 will be conducted in offline mode with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. Last year, the class 6 entrance exam syllabus covered questions from mathematics, general awareness, and language. The paper consisted of 125 questions for 200 marks. While the syllabus for class 9 consisted of mathematics, intelligence, English, general science, and social studies with a total of 150 questions for 400 marks.

