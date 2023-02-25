The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023 results. Students who appeared for the entrance exam seeking admission to Sainik School classes 6th and 9th can download their score card by visiting the official website — aissee.nta.nic.in. To download the results, candidates must submit their application number and date of birth along with the security pin on the candidate portal.

Students who qualified in the entrance exam are required to apply for e-counselling by registering themselves at sainikschool.ncog.gov.in/ecounselling. They will have to use their application number on the NTA AISSEE 2023 form for seeking admission to approved New Sainik Schools (NSSs) under the Sainik School Society (SSS). NTA conducted the AISSEE 2023 on January 8 in pen and paper mode.

Also read| CUET 2023: Candidates to Get Extra Time in Subjects Requiring Calculations

Advertisement

It is to be noted that the student admission will be based on the position/rank of the candidate in the merit list of AISSEE 2023, compliance with other eligibility requirements, subject to availability of vacancies, medical fitness, and verification of documents.

AISSEE Score Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the “AISSEE Result" link that is on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Then click on the “submit" button.

Step 5: The AISSEE Score Card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the score and rank in the entrance exam. Save and download it.

Step 7: Take a hard copy of the AISSEE result for future reference.

NTA will prepare the AISSEE 2023 merit lists and publish them on its official website soon. The school-wise and category-wise merit lists will be released. It will be issued separately for boys and girls and for classes 6th and 9th. The admission of students to the existing 33 Sainik Schools as well as approved New Sainik schools are under the 40 per cent route and 60 per cent route that will be carried out on the basis of e-counselling as per the merit list in AISSEE 2023.

Advertisement

AISSEE is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the Sainik Schools Society, an organisation under the ministry of defence, the government of India. This entrance test is held to select students seeking admission to classes 6th and 9th in 33 Sainik schools across the country.

Read all the Latest Education News here