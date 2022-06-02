AKTU Announced Odd Semester Result, Students Claim Poor Checking

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) after a long wait recently released the odd semester results. However, soon after the results were announced a section of students claimed that their evaluation is not done properly. Demanding revaluation many also took to twitter.

Stating that the university is playing with the future of the students, students posted on Twitter

Students have tagged Uttar Pradesh CMO office also highlighting the errors in exam paper checking and have demanded their action.

Many students who opted for revaluation claim that their money in getting their paper reevaluated was wasted as their was no change in the checking.

Another student said,

Meanwhile, the university has announced its even semester exam schedule. As per the released schedule the exams will begin in June 2022. The university has released exam schedule for both the undergraduate and postgraduate students. This is the revised schedule, earlier the exam were schedule to be held from May 25 to June 15. As per the revised dates, now the regular and carryover even semester undergraduate and postgraduate exams of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for the session 2021-22 will be held from June 4 to 27.

