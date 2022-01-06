AKTU Appoints Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra as New Vice Chancellor

Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra has taken charge as vice-chancellor of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow. Mishra has been serving as the vice-chancellor of Jharkhand University of Technology, Ranchi.

Prof Mishra will replace Prof Vineet Kansal who was given the additional charge of VC in August last year. He has been appointed VC for three years from the day he assumes office. It will take him 15 days to one month to formally take charge of AKTU as the new VC, he told Hindustan Times.

Prof Mishra has completed his PhD in chemical engineering from the Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) in 1995. As per the IIT BHU official website, he completed his MTech in chemical engineering, with specialisation in petroleum and coal, from IIT Bombay in 1988. He did his BE, chemical engineering, from IIT Roorkee in 1986.

Mishra’s areas of interest lie in bio-energy, bio-compatible polymers and nano-fibres, bio-remediation /degradation, photo-degradation, and membrane separation, according to the IIT-BHU website.

“My responsibility will be to take the university to a new height so that it may compete well with many other technical universities of national and international repute. Innovation will be my thrust area. Research work will be encouraged," Mishra told the news daily.

In an interview with a local newspaper, Mishra said that in his new role, he will focus on inculcating innovation and startup culture in the university.

Prof Mishra has been appointed as the new VC amid protests by students for conducting offline exams for the odd semesters at AKTU. The students have been long demanding the exams be conducted online due to the fear of Omicron.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, formerly Uttar Pradesh Technical University, is a public collegiate university in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India.

