AKTU Even Semester Exam Datesheet 2022 Revised; Exams From July 29

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has revised the exam schedule for all regular and carry-over students studying in the even semesters in BTech, Bpharma, other undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the university. The university on Tuesday released the revised schedule.

As per the new schedule, the even semester examinations are proposed to be conducted from July 29. The schedule was released by the university by its official Twitter handle.

“Regarding the revised or probable examination schedule of the first and second year regular and carryover subjects of the first and second year of the even semester (Graduation and Masters) of the session 2020-21," AKTU Lucknow’s handle said in a tweet.

Advertisement

As per the latest notice released by the AKTU, “The even semester examinations are proposed to be conducted from July 29 as per the decision taken by the competent level of the university in view of the main examination being conducted on July 17 for the senior or lower class assistant, supply inspector and on July 24 for the revenue accountant."

The University previously announced that starting on July 19, all first-year students doing courses in the even semester of the academic year 2020–21 as well as students taking second-year BTech and BPharm programmes will have their second stage exams administered offline.

From June 20 to June 30, students had access to fill out even semester test applications for 2022. For the newly admitted students of the academic session 2021–2022 enrolled in UG and PG courses, AKTU already issued the preliminary timetable for even semester exams. According to the proposed schedule, the university exams will be given from July 19 to August 5. “In case of any error in the attached examination schedule, inform on email ID – dcoe-a@aktu.ac.in by 5 pm on July 10," AKTU told colleges.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.