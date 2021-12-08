AKTU Odd Semester Exam 2021 from December 28

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, will be conducting regular and carry-over examinations of odd semesters from December 28. The exams will be held for undergraduate and postgraduate courses except for the first and third semester courses in which lateral entry takes place. Candidates can check the exam date notification on the official website at aktu.ac.in. The exams will be held in the offline mode.

The application form for the odd semester exams was made available online by the varsity on December 2. Candidates who have to appear for the mentioned examination are required to fill and submit the exam form by December 16.

Earlier, in a notification, dated December 7, AKTU said that the exams will be conducted in offline mode tentatively from January 15, 2022. A window to report any error or amendment in the examination schedule has also been given till December 14.

The AKTU, in an earlier notification, issued on November 30, had directed colleges and institutes to upload the attendance status of the students enrolled in UG and PG courses so that the students could sign up for the examination process.

The examination forms for undergraduate and postgraduate courses of AKTU can be filled at the varsity’s official exam portal, erp.aktu.ac.in. To complete the application process, candidates need to have their user ID and password through which they can access ERP. Candidates are advised to fill up the exam form carefully avoiding any mistakes.

An examination fee will also have to be submitted online on the portal. A detailed schedule of the examination will be released in due course of time and candidates are advised to refer to AKTU’s portal for timely updates. The AKTU 2021 exams for lateral entry courses are slated to be conducted in the last week of February 2022. The previous offline semester examination of AKTU had to be cancelled in wake of conditions during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

