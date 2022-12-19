AKTU Odd Semester Exam 2022-23 Registration Deadline Extended till Dec 25

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced that it has extended the last date of registration for the upcoming semester exams. Students will be able to complete their exam registrations until December 25. The deadline had previously been extended till December 20.

The students currently enrolled in Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) regular courses in their odd semesters can fill out the online application on the university’s official website. Candidates appearing for supplementary and carry-over exams can also register for their exams at the same time.

Here is the full of the exam that will be held. Examinations will be held for the students enrolled in the following courses-

3rd Semester MBA, MTech, MPharma, MURP.

3rd and 5th-semester exams for MCA, BVOC;

B.Tech B. Pharm 5th and 7th Semester;

HMCT, BFA, BFAD, MTech (INT) 3rd, 5th and 7th Semester;

B.Arc, MBA (INT), MCA-DD, MCA (INT), and MAM 3rd, 5th, 7th, and 9th-semester exams.

Further students can check how to download the application

AKTU Semester Exam January 2023: Here is how to submit the application?

Step 1. Students need to visit the official student portal of AKTU – https://erp.aktu.ac.in/

Step 2. Enter your student user ID and associated password to login

Step 3. After logging in, choose the AKTU AKTU Odd Semester Exam Form in January 2022-23 and fill out the form

Step 4. Cross check the details in the form and pay the fees to complete the registration

Step 5. Download the AKTU Registration Form 2023 and the payment receipt for future use

The decision to extend the deadline once more came after students and institutions filed petitions asking for more time. Earlier, the last date for submission of exam forms for odd semester exams was December 20. The university had opened registration from December 15 when applicants could pay the fees to complete the examination registration. Students must check the official notification before enrolling and submitting the exam form for odd semester exams.

