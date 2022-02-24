AKTU Odd Semester Exam Registration Process Reopens at aktu.ac.in

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow has reopened the registration process for the odd semester undergraduate (UG), and postgraduate (PG) exams 2022. Candidates can submit the odd semester exam application form up till February 28 at the official website at aktu.ac.in but with a late fee of Rs 5,000. Students can log in at the website using their user id and password to apply and fill in the forms.

AKTU had earlier announced that it will conduct the odd semester exam for both regular and carry-over students for first, third semester, and lateral entry candidates from March 21 to April 4.

While the odd semester exams will be conducted for all streams of the first semester students, the third-semester exams will be conducted only for BTech and BPharm students. For the carry-over examination, the exam will be held for first, third, and lateral entry candidates on the same dates.

“Odd semester exams will be conducted for the first semester (all streams) and the third semester for BTech and BPharm students from March 21 to April 4." AKTU had earlier said in a notification. It had also asked all its affiliated colleges to conduct online classes up till mid-March.

Earlier, these odd semester exams were to be conducted in February this year but later postponed by the university due to the outbreak of the third wave of Covid-19. AKTU vice-chancellor Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra had earlier said, “I have given instructions to the examination section to conduct first and second-year exams in March now as COVID cases are quite high."

