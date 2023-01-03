AKTU Odd Semester Exams 2023: Incomplete Form Submission Deadline Ends Today

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) in Lucknow is set to close the application window to finish incomplete or missing registration forms and exam fee payments for the AKTU Odd Semester Exams 2022–23.

The deadline to complete the process was January 2, but it has now been pushed to 5 PM today, January 3. Candidates must submit their applications for the UG and PG Odd semester exams online by the set deadline to appear in the exams.

The university has advised the applicants that they must use the “pre-exam work" link under the examination page on the official website if any modifications to the academic status, semester of topics, or other details need to be made.

AKTU Odd Semester Exams 2023: How To Check?

Here is how one can submit the AKTU odd semester incomplete forms

Step 1: Visit the AKTU’s official website- aktu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Examination menu link.

Step 3: Select the Pre-Exam Work link.

Step 4: Complete the Application form and pay the requisite fee.

Step 5: Click on the final submission link to submit the application.

From January 4 through January 25, AKTU will hold the phase 1 odd semester exams. Regular and carry-over students, except for those enrolled in the first and third semesters of the second year of the BTech, BPharm, MCA, and MBA programmes, may take the exam.

The AKTU Odd Semester Examinations 2022–2023 Final Exam Centre List was also made public by the varsity along with the extension of the form submission date. The final list of AKTU Exam centres is available on the official website for candidates taking the Phase 1 Odd Semester exams.

A prior warning from the AKTU to students in November addressed a bogus circular regarding the finalised and modified timetable for offline semester exams for regular and carry-over students of the 2022-2023 session. The AKTU recommended the relevant authorities to solely rely on the information found on its official website, aktu.ac.in, in response to such fake notices.

