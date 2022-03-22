AKTU Odd Semester Exams Begins Today After Being Delayed by a Month

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University is slated to begin the regular and carry over examination for the second phase of both undergraduate and postgraduate odd semesters in the academic session 2021-22 from tomorrow, March 22. The AKTU odd semester exams will be conducted in two shifts — 9:30 am to 12: 30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

The exams were slated to be held in February but had to be deferred due to the possible threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams will be held for the first semester (all streams) and third-semester students of BTech and BPharma courses till April 6 across 120 centres. The university has also shared a list of these centres on its official website.

The university eventually released the revised date sheet on February 28. Students who had to appear for these regular, carry over exams had to register on AKTU’s ERP portal and submit the examination fee latest by March 10. The varsity allowed students to appear for the practical exams with a promise to submit the exam before the deadline. Students who were detained due to the non-submission of college fees were also allowed to sit in the exam on a condition that their results will only be announced after submission of the due fee.

Earlier this month, the varsity had released the results for the seventh-semester exam of BTech courses. The results were made available to the students online at aktu.ac.in. The AKTU BTech seventh semester exams were held offline in December 2021 and January 2022.

Meanwhile, AKTU has also extended the date of registration in UG and PG courses for the academic year 2021-22. The pre-registration is done for admission into the vacant seats of courses other than MTech/M Pharma, MArch, MDes in private institutions affiliated with AKTU. The last date of submission of the pre-registration form has now been extended to March 26 from the earlier slated deadline of March 14.

