AKTU Postpones Exams from Feb to March 2022 due to Covid-19

Lucknow’s Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has also decided to postpone the first and second semester exams. The exams which were to be held in February have now been scheduled to be conducted in March. This decision has been taken due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

An official has said that earlier the exams were scheduled to take place in February but now have been postponed to March. The newly appointed AKTU vice-chancellor Prof. Pradeep Kumar Mishra was quoted as saying by newsdaily Hindustan Times, “I have given instructions to the examination section to conduct first and second-year exams in March now as COVID cases are quite high."

However, the students demand the university to hold online exams in February instead of offline. They are afraid that the exam’s postponement will hinder the session and will decrease the overall duration of the semester to just a couple of months, from the usual five to six months.

Earlier nearly one lakh candidates took odd exams in offline mode despite months-long protests for cancelation of online exams. Students even said that the Covid-19 norms were flouted in offline exams.

As of now, it’s not clear if the postponed AKTU exams will be conducted online or offline mode. But while assuming the office earlier this month, the vice-chancellor informed the media that the university will prefer the online mode for the examinations if the coronavirus cases remain high.

Meanwhile, the state government on Saturday extended the closure of all schools and colleges till January 30.

Professor Mishra has is the new vice-chancellor of the varsity. He has taken over Prof Vineet Kansal. Mishra completed his BE from IIT Roorkee in 1986, MTech in chemical engineering, and PhD from Banaras Hindu University.

