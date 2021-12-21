AKTU Releases Admit Card for Odd Semester Exams Amid Students Demand for Online Papers

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the admit card for the odd semester exams amid students’ protests demanding holding the exams online. The AKTU odd semester exams will be conducted between December 28 and January 17. The admit cards are available at the official website at aktu.ac.in.

Several students have also taken to social media platforms to put forth their demand of conducting the offline exams. The university will be responsible if any student gets infected by Covid-19, the students said. Sharing hashtags like #aktuonlineExams2022 #AKTUExamOnline, students are concerned about the rising number of Omicron cases across the country.

The students claimed that AKTU is forcing them to take the exams offline. “Why @AKTU_Lucknow is forcing offline exams, when students are not feeling safe," tweeted one student.

AKTU has asked students to submit the examination fee by December 25 for those who have filled the application form and are yet to deposit the fee for the undergraduate and postgraduate carryover exams. Such students can deposit the exam fee online from the ERP portal on December 25. The last date to fill the application form and submit the fee was December 20, but the fee submissions have been later deferred.

