AKTU Releases Exams Notification Despite Protest, Students Claim Being 'Forced' for Offline Exams

Amidst the ongoing protests by students, the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow has released a detailed exam schedule. The notice has come after weeks of protest from students demanding online exams or deferment of physical exams amid concerns over the Omicron virus.

Through their recent notice, the varsity confirmed that the exam will be conducted offline. The notification said examination for the odd semester of the session 2021-22 is proposed to be conducted from December 28 in offline mode at various examination centers. This made the students ‘unheard’ as they intensity their protest on the social medial platform using hashtag #AKTUonlineexam.

Following the new notification, students launched the social media campaign requesting AKTU to conduct exams online as physical exams amidst the threat of rising in Omicron cases in India could put their health and life at risk, claim students

Sharing their concerns on #AktuOnlineexam and #PostponeSemesterExam on Twitter, a student said,

Students said that AKTU should follow the examples of other universities and conduct exams in online mode just like the last time.

Another user suggested that AKTU should conduct online exams as a precautionary measure because if we don’t take the risk of COVID-19 seriously, the situation could get out of control.

“Students’ life matter, taking exams offline is not a good idea putting everyone in danger, 4 lakh students’ family and surroundings too in danger," wrote another student pushing for the cause of online exams.

The application form for the odd semester exams of AKTU was made available online by the varsity on December 2. Students appearing for the exams were directed to fill and submit these exams for latest by December 16. The examination forms for AKTU’s undergraduate and postgraduate courses can be filled at the varsity’s official exam portal, erp.aktu.ac.in. AKTU in its November 30 notification had directed all affiliate colleges and institutes to upload the attendance status of the students so that they could sign up for the examination process.

