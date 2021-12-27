AKTU Semester Exams From Tomorrow, Administration Says No Dilemma

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) odd semester exams are scheduled to begin from tomorrow, December 28 amid students’ protests demanding online exams. Taking to social media platforms, students said they are being forced to take the exams offline and are concerned about the rising number of Omicron cases across the country. According to students, the exams might put their health and life at risk.

AKTU, on December 23 had tweeted, “Delegation of some students demanding to conduct the examinations in online mode held talks with AKTU Registrar Nand Lal Singh etc. They were informed on behalf of the university that in view of the current circumstances, offline examinations are being conducted. There is no dilemma of any kind in this."

With the hashtags #aktuonlineExams2022 and #AKTUExamPostpone, the students have said that offline exams mean they will have to travel to the exam centre which would be a problem during the rise in Omicron cases. Some of the Twitter users even said that the syllabus has not been taught completely amid difficulty in online classes.

The AKTU odd semester exams will continue till January 17 across various exam centres in Uttar Pradesh. The admit cards have been made available at the official website at aktu.ac.in. The exams will be held for all semesters except the first and third in which lateral entries take place. The lateral entry examinations are slated to be conducted in February 2022. The Uttar Pradesh government has meanwhile imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am starting December 25.

