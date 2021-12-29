AKTU Students Claim Covid Norms Flouted During Offline Exam

The odd semester exam of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) began on December 28 in the offline mode across 122 exam centres in the state. According to the students, Covid-19 rules were not followed during the exam. Students had earlier demanded online exams due to the threat of increasing Omicron cases in the country.

A total of 1,10,000 students appeared for the AKTU odd semester exams, as per reports. Several students took to the social media platform Twitter to share images of students not wearing masks or maintaining social distance. They also claimed that thermal screening was conducted on the campus neither were sanitisers provided.

Earlier, some of the students had said that the syllabus was not completed due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation and subsequent online classes. They demanded online exams stating that the physical exams could put their lives at risk.

The institute had earlier said that there is no dilemma in conducting the exams offline and Covid-19 protocols would be followed. AKTU Lucknow, Media in-charge, Asheesh Misra, had said that the exam centre coordinators were directed to pay special attention to ensure that the students do not face any inconvenience during the examination. The AKTU offline exams will continue till January 16.

